Modi makes vain bid to project top-performer Telangana in poor light

07:21 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public rally in Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: Maintaining a strategic silence on State Government’s repeated appeals to sanction rightful projects and funds to Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a vain bid to project the State in poor light, especially in terms of development. This was even at a time, when Central Government agencies and organisations ranked Telangana as the best performer ranging from best villages to being the fourth largest contributor to the country’s economy.

Addressing BJP workers and leaders at Begumpet airport premises on Thursday, the Prime Minister delivered a political speech rather than sharing his plans for Telangana’s development. He had even gone to the extent of accusing the Government of renaming the Central Government programmes in the State. The Prime Minister seemed to have conveniently ignored the fact that many central programmes were launched after being inspired by programmes launched by the Telangana Government. “Har Ghar Jal” programme was launched following the success of Mission Bhagiratha. Similarly, PM- KISAN Yojana was introduced after Telangana Government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Launching a frontal attack on the ruling TRS, he said abolishing dynasty politics would only pave the way for development of the State and nation. “I can sense that the winds are favouring BJP in Telangana,” he claimed.

Stating that BJP was committed to the ideals of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, the Prime Minister said to ensure Telangana’s development, the BJP would fight to the extreme, he said.

The Prime Minister said India’s economic development was progressing at a rapid pace and it was the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. “Due to family’s rule, development has taken a back seat in Telangana. Parivarwad crushes every dream of youth. When political dynasties were removed from power, it opens up avenues of development,” he stressed.

India’s growth story revolves around the success achieved in the field of technology. When one talks about technology, the contribution of Telangana’s youth cannot be ignored and youth have to be given more opportunities, he said. “To achieve that a progressive and honest government is needed and only BJP can deliver such governance,” Narendra Modi said unmindful of the fact that his party’s government in Karnataka mired in controversy over rampant corruption.

He further said Telangana people were known for their commitment and gallantry. “During my visit to Telangana, especially in 2013, you have always extended a warm welcome and I am thankful for the love and affection,” said Narendra Modi.