Modi to dedicate Campus Development works to the Nation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 08:55 PM

Sangareddy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the second phase of the Campus Development Project of the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad to people in a virtual programme on Tuesday.

Governor Tamilasai Soundarajan, union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India SUZUKI Hiroshi, Senior Vice President, Japan Internation Cooperation Agency (JICA) Sachiko Imoto will attend the programme ot the campus.

JICA has extended financial support to IIT-H in developing the infrastructure on the campus for second phase.

The second phase of the works was taken up with an outlay of Rs 1,089 crore. As part of the second phase of work, the IIT-H has taken up the construction of nine academic blocks in addition to three blocks built during the first phase.

A state-of-the-art Knowledge Centre (library), Research Centre Complex, Lecture Hall Complex with an 800-seater capacity hall, Technology Incubation Park, and Sports, and Cultural Complex with international standards are some of the highlights of the Phase-II development.