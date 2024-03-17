| Modi To Participate In Vijaya Sankalp Sabha In Jagtial

Modi to participate in Vijaya Sankalp Sabha in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 08:56 PM

Photo: X

Jagtial: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a Vijaya Sankalp Sabha in Jagtial town on Monday. Modi, who will arrive in the town at 9 am, will address the public meeting to be held in Geeta Vidhyalayam.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the meeting. In the wake of the PM’s visit, police have diverted vehicular traffic coming from Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Dharmapuri in different routes.

Tight security arrangements have been made by deploying 1600 police personnel to avert any untoward incidents.

On the other hand, BJP leaders are planning to mobile one lakh people from Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Peddapalli parliament constituencies.

Though Jagtial falls in Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment, it is near Karimangar and Peddapalli constituencies.