Modi warned against comments on Telangana leaders

We will not spare anyone who tries to talk nonsense about our leaders. We will show the strength and power of Telangana people, said Errabelli Dayakar Rao

BRS party leaders protests against Centre for its attempts to privatize SCCL in Bhupalpally on Saturday.

Bhupalpally: Taking strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that the Telangana government was not cooperating with the Centre in implementing various projects, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the BRS government was protesting against the Centre for its anti-people, anti-labour and anti-farmer policies.

“Does he not have any shame to say that the Telangana government is not cooperating? Did we not support the Centre to pass several bills in the Parliament?” he asked.

Dayakar Rao along with Minister Satyavathi Rathod participated in the Maha Dharna held here on Saturday protesting against the union government’s attempts to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, he also cautioned the Prime Minister against making any comments on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha. “We will not spare anyone who tries to talk nonsense about our leaders. We will show the strength and power of Telangana people,” he said. The Minister urged SCCL workers and people to get ready to launch another movement to protect the SCCL.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod also made a scathing attack on the Centre and PM Modi for their attempts to obstruct the development of Telangana. “Why is the Centre trying to privatise the SCCL?” she asked, and attacked the Centre for its anti-labour policies. The PM is trying to loot the nation’s wealth and help his friend become more rich, while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was distributing the wealth among the people.

Modi who is saying that the State government was not cooperating must tell why it had not fulfilled the promises made to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act, she said.

Referring to the greetings to MP Bandi Sanjay by Modi she called the PM was appreciating him instead of reprimanding him for leaking the SSC question paper “That was shameless on part of the Prime Minister,” she said.