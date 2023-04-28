Mogudampally in Sangareddy district receives heaviest rain in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Sangareddy: The unseasonal rains were giving no scope to farmers to get relief as they continued to lash several parts.

The heavy rains coupled with hailstorms on Thursday evening had damaged the crops again in the Sangareddy district. Particularly, there was heavy damage in Kohir, Mogudampally, and Zaheerabad Mands.

Mogudampally Mandal has recorded the heaviest rainfall of 107.3mm while Kohir received 69.9mm and Zaheerabad 50.7mm rainfall.

The district has recorded 17.2mm average rainfall during last 24 hours by 8.30 am on Friday. Siddipet and Medak’s districts have received moderate rains at isolated places on Thursday.