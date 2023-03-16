Mohammed Rafi’s touch in ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ release trailer

After watching the film's release trailer, it is once again noted how much love director Srinivas Avasarala has for Mohammed Rafi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:22 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ is the latest film from director Srinivas Avasarala, which releases tomorrow. The film stars Naga Shaurya and Malvika Nair in the lead roles. The film is another magical romantic tale from Srinivas Avasarala with his own breezy touch.

We all know that Srinivas Avasarala is a very big fan of the legendary music director Mohammad Rafi. We can hear Rafi’s music here and then in Avasarala’s films. Such a huge fan he is. Today, the makers of ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ released the film’s release trailer, marking the film’s theatrical release tomorrow. The release trailer has a breezy song in Naga Shaurya’s vocals.

The song is ‘Neeli Megha Malavo’, which is the Telugu version of Mohammed Rafi’s ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho’ from the film of the same name. So it is once again noted how much love Srinivas Avasarala has for Mohammed Rafi.

Meanwhile, ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ has decent expectations from the youngsters, particularly since it has a magical love tale in it.

‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ is going to be released tomorrow in theaters worldwide. People Media Factory produced the film. Kalyani Malik is the music director for the film.