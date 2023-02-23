‘Kanula Chatu Meghama’, a melodious single from ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ out

Hyderabad: Actor-director Srinivas Avasarala’s next, ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ (PAPA), starring Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair in lead roles, is gearing up for a release soon. Produced by People Media Factory, in association with Dasari Films, the romance marks Avasarala’s third collaboration with Naga Shaurya and composer Kalyani Malik after ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade’ and ‘Jyo Achyutananda’.

The feel-good teaser of the film opened to positive responses all over and now, the makers have launched the first single, ‘Kanula Chatu Meghama’, written by Lakshmi Bhupal and sung by Aabhas Joshi. Nicknamed a ‘breakup ghazal’, the song is a fond throwback to the yesteryear era in terms of its musical texture, mellifluous rendition beautified by the terrific use of traditional instrumentation.

Lakshmi Bhupala’s opening lines “Kanula chaatu meghamaa.. Kaastha aagumaa…Venuka raani needatho.. Raayabaaramaa… Masaka masaka thaḍini thadimi gnaapakaalalo…” lay a strong, soulful foundation for the number. The song, set amidst a wedding at a scenic location, is full of delightful montages revolving around the lead pair while discussing the ephemeral nature of their relationship.

Kalyani Malik captures the delicate emotions of the couple through his impressive composition. Aabhas Joshi’s singing is as good as it can get, staying true to the spirit of the lyrics, while also exhibiting his vocal range with effortless ease. It’s rare for a Telugu filmmaker to believe in the charm of a leisurely-paced pathos number and Srinivas Avasarala’s taste for poetry and music is quite evident in the song.

“‘Kanula Chatu Meghama’ is one of my favourite songs in this film and I hold it close to my heart. Srinivas Avasarala always gives me a strong reference point for some of the best songs in the films we work for. He suggested a sad love song on the lines of composer Madan Mohan’s ‘Lag Ja Gale’ and I was scared if I would be able to meet his expectations,” composer Kalyani Malik said.

“Lyricist Lakshmi Bhupal and singer Aabhas Joshi deserve utmost credit for the song. I was in awe of Aabhas’ talent, despite being a non-Telugu singer, his diction and vocal control surprised me. I’m sure audiences are going to love it,” he added.

“I called Kalyani Malik right at the moment when I visualised the ‘Kanula Chatu Meghama’ song in my mind and said it had the potential to be on a par with the likes of ‘Em Sandeham Ledu’ and ‘Oka Lalana’. We began work after many breaks, but I’m really proud about how the song has shaped up,” Srinivas shared.

“The combination of Vamsee-Ilaiyaraaja has been my favourite for many years, I would say Srinivas Avasarala-Kalyani Malik are that duo who’ve recreated a similar impact for this generation. There’s a special quality to their collaborations, there’s beautiful melody and I’m thankful I could write one such memorable number, ‘Kanula Chatu Meghama’ for ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’,” lyricist Lakshmi Bhupal said.

The film is gearing up for a release on March 17. ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ also stars Srinivas Avasarala, Megha Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar, Abhishek Maharshi, Sri Vidya, Varanasi Soumya Chalamcharla, Harini Rao, Arjun Prasad, and others.