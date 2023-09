Mohammed Siraj: The No. 1 ODI Bowler In World Cricket | ICC ODI Rankings 2023 | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: Mohammad Siraj, who is currently at the top of the world after his magnificent spell with figures of 6/21 in the recently played Asia Cup Final 2023 against Sri Lanka, has now moved much further and claimed the number one position in the ICC World rankings for the best bowler in ODIs.