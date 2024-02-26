| Mohan Shines With Half Century To Power Radisson Blu To Win

Mohan shines with half-century to power Radisson Blu to win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 07:13 PM

Hyderabad: Mohan Das’s half-century guided Radisson Blu Plaza to a seven-wicket win over Quality INN Residency in the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Batting first, Quality INN posted 142/9 in 20 overs with Soumya Biswas top-scoring with 41. Babu of Radisson Blu picked up three wickets. In reply, Mohan smashed 57 runs and Chandan Kumar hit 38 that took them home in 19.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Quality INN Residency 142/9 in 20 overs (Soumya Biswas 41, Avijit 38; Babu 22/3, Madhu 2/16) lost to Radisson Blu Plaza 145/3 in 19.2 overs ( Mohan Das 57, Chandan Kumar 38; Lokesh Dave 1/27); Best Western Ashoka 108 in 16.1 overs (Vijay pal Singh 20; Prakash Jena 3/14, G Hemagiri 3/20) lost to Green park 109/7 in 16 overs (Rahul Suraneni 41; Virendra rawat 3/30).