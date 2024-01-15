Molten metal overflow triggers fire in Gujarat factory; 3 killed

The incident occurred on January 14 at Kemo Steel Industries Private Limited (KSIPL) in Budhamora village. Eyewitnesses shared harrowing visuals on social media, showing workers panicking and desperately trying to flee the scene. Some workers got engulfed in flames, highlighting the severity of the tragedy.

By IANS Published Date - 15 January 2024, 08:18 PM

Representational Image.

Ahmedabad: At least three workers were killed while four others injured after molten metal from a furnace overflowed, leading to a fire breakout at a steel factory in Gujarat’s Kutch district, an official said on Monday.

According to reports, a mechanical failure in the steel melting unit led to the overflow of hot molten steel. The workers were loading metal scrap into the furnace when the accident happened. Despite repeated attempts, the KSIPL has not responded to inquiries about the incident.