Money lost in online games, man hangs self in Medchal

Hyderabad: A man, who was so addicted to online games that he sold household items, borrowed money and even sold his wife’s jewellery to cover up for financial losses, finally hanged himself unable to clear debts.

According to the police, P Shekhar (35), a native of Papannapet of Medak was working as a helper in a private firm. He lived with his wife at Gyanapur in Medchal. Shekhar was putting lots of money at stake and playing online games for the last three years, police said, adding that though he won a little money, the losses were huge.

“Whenever he lost money, he either borrowed money from his friends and relatives or sold household items and made up for the losses. However, he continued to invest money in online games,” police said.

With the debts mounting, his wife Amaravathi too helped him by selling her gold jewelry to pool in money to clear his debts. However, their efforts failed, with Shekhar remaining visibly upset for the last few days. Late on Tuesday night, while the rest of the family was asleep, he allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom.

No suicide note was found, police said, adding that the family had hinted that he was upset over his debts and could have ended his life over the same.

The Medchal police are investigating.