Every rain drop should be utilised to fight drought: Jagan

07:58 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed that every drop of rain during monsoon should be utilised properly in order to overcome drought.

Addressing the three-day International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) which began here on Thursday, he called for the right plans to divert water from areas with excess rainfall to the lands in drought-prone regions and find acceptable solutions to water issues. Andhra Pradesh faced the same issues like other states with respect to water resources, and there was acute shortage of water for irrigation, he said, and felt that micro irrigation could provide the answer.

Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called for best agricultural practices and optimum use of water resources. At present, India had 250 billion cubic metres of water reserves, he disclosed and urged the conference to come out with suggestions for recycling of water.

Delegates from 90 countries are participating in the congress.