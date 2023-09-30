| This Monsoon Across Telangana Marked By Delayed Onset Intense Heat And Record Rains

Hyderabad: The curtains have officially fallen on the southwest monsoon season, marking the transition of weather in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana to a post-monsoon period, which usually falls between October and December.

This year’s monsoon, though marked by its delayed onset and erratic behaviour, ultimately left a significant imprint on Hyderabad.

The city’s meteorological journey has been a rollercoaster ride, with weather enthusiasts and residents experiencing a mix of anticipation and surprise. The monsoon’s debut was nothing short of a nail-biter, with a delay of 10 days raising concerns across the city.

June brought intense heat and sparse rains, prompting the issuance of high-temperature alerts, warning of scorching temperatures. Relief finally arrived towards the end of June, as the heavens opened up, bringing much-needed showers. Notably, the highest contribution to Hyderabad’s southwest monsoon rainfall came from the months of July and September.

However, August proved to be a disappointment, as the city saw a consistent dearth of proper rains. July, on the other hand, presented a contrasting picture, with copious rains drenching the entire State, including Hyderabad.

The period from July 19 to the month’s end witnessed impressive downpours, with July 27 standing out as a day of exceptional rainfall. According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society, this year’s monsoon concluded with an abundance of rain, totalling 769.5 mm in Hyderabad.

This figure exceeded the normal mark of 615.4 mm, with a deviation of 25 per cent. Remarkably, all areas in the city were classified under the categories of ‘excess’ or ‘normal’ rains.

While Saroornagar, Saidabad, Hayatnagar, Uppal, Bandlaguda, and Ameerpet received ‘normal’ rainfall, all other localities witnessed an ‘excess’ downpour.

Shaikpet and Maredpally stole the spotlight in the monsoon rains data, boasting the highest rainfall in the last three years during the monsoon months. Shaikpet alone received a whopping 910.7 mm rainfall, closely followed by Maredpally with 908.5 mm. As the southwest monsoon prepares to bid adieu to Telangana, including Hyderabad, in the second week of October, residents can expect a gradual decrease in rainfall starting from October 2.

With winter on the horizon, Hyderabad can look forward to a drop in temperatures starting from November to January, welcoming the season of chilly nights.