Monsoon Regatta: Divyanshi takes lead in fourth race

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:56 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Tanuja Kameshwar of Telangana leading the fleet at the last leg of the 4th race followed by Divyanshi and Shashank Batham at the 2022 Monsoon Regatta at Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Divyanshi Mishra of Madhya Pradesh took the top honors in the fourth race of the YAI Monsoon Regatta held at the Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Tanuja Kameshwar of Telangana dropped to the fourth position after she shipped water into her boat at the gybe.

Meanwhile, in the boys category Eklavya Batham and Shashank Batham of Bhopal continue to lead the fleet. Hrithik Jaiswal of Trishna Sailing Club was in the lead when he broke his rudder and had to retire but still stands third overall.

Vaishnavi Veeravamsham of Telangana in the Laser fleet with 16 entrants, leading at the end of three races but the top three are tied in terms of points with two boys from the NBSC Navy from Goa trailing her.

“It was thrilling to see two girls racing well ahead of all the boys for a significant portion of the last leg and Divyanshi winning the race,” said Suheim Sheikh the President of the Yacht Club.

Final Points (Four Races): Girls: Divyanshi Mishra 12, Thanuja Kameshwar 16, Shagun Jha 39; Boys: Shashank Batham 5, Eklavya Batham 5, Hrithik Jaiswal 9; Laser after 3 races: Vaishnavi Veeravsmsham 4, Sachin Bethsmalla 4, Mallesh Vadla 4.