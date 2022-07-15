Monsoon Regatta: Shashank records hat-trick of wins, takes lead

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Shashank Batham of NSS Bhopal continued his impressive run winning three races in a row on the fourth day to emerge at top of the leader board with 15 points in the YAI Monsoon Regatta at the Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad on Friday.

Shashank stole a march over the entire fleet by finishing close to three minutes ahead of Eklavya and Divayanshi leaving them in the dust astern. In the girls category, Divayanshi Mishra of Bhopal knocked the wind out of local girl Thanuja Kameshwar’s sails and is well on her way to winning the gold.

Later in the afternoon, the Laser fleet with three boys from the Navy Boys Sports School, Goa and the Green fleet of fledgling sailors sailed 12 races. Shravan Dhoki and Rizwan Mohammad of Green fleet, clinched the gold and Silver respectively while Anurag Devatharaj settled for bronze.

Final Points (Day-4): Girls: Divayanshi Mishra (Bhopal NSS) 55, Thanuja Kameshwar (Hyderabad YCH) 84, Shagun Jha (Bhopal NSS) 101; Boys: Shashank Batham (Bhopal NSS) 15, Eklavya Batham (Bhopal NSS) 18, Hriethik Jaiswal (Mysore Trishna) 135; Green Fleet: Shravan Kumar Dhoki (Gold) 20, Rizwan Mohammad (Silver) 20, Anurag Devatharaj (Bronze) 42; Girls: Lahari Komaravelly (Gold) 34.