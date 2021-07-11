Monsoon revives in Hyderabad, more rains expected in next two days

IMD issues red warning for July 12 and orange warning for July 13 for many districts

Hyderabad: After a brief break, the southwest monsoon has revived in the city. Several parts of the city as well as the State experience moderate to heavy rains on Sunday. With continuous rains, the temperature in the city also dropped by at least two degree Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Saturday was 29.8 degree Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature was 24.4 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, several localities in the city, including Khairatabad, Uppal, Ameerpet and Secunderabad, received heavy rains. Srinagar Colony received the maximum rainfall of 18 mm, followed by area surrounding the Centre for Economic and Social Studies, which witnessed 16.3 mm rain. Quthbullapur, Serilingampally, Saroornagar and Malkajgiri also experienced moderate rains.

According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society, Hyderabad will witness light to moderate rain at isolated places for the next couple of days. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 33 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 24 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum rainfall of 140 mm in the State was recorded at Chennaraopet. Several other districts of Telangana, including Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Jangaon also received heavy rainfall.

IMD issues red warning

The officials at Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, have issued a red warning for July 12 and orange warning for July 13, for several districts. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban) Mahabubabad, Janagaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Sangareddy and Kamareddy.

Very heavy rains are also likely to happen at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Joguloamba Gadwal districts.