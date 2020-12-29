More bridges to come on Musi River

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: More municipal works including construction of bridges across the Musi River and completing the second phase of the missing link roads initiative is on the anvil in Hyderabad.

On Monday, Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar directed officials to construct more bridges across the Musi River, which will ease traffic in densely populated areas and also have a positive impact on the development of areas in the vicinity. In the 12th meeting the Board of Directors of Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, it was decided to take-up more municipal works in planned manner.

The Chief Secretary while reviewing the progress of Missing Links Project said that in the first phase the HRDCL has taken up works related to 37 missing links with a cost of Rs. 313.65 out of which 23 links are nearing completion while the balance of the works are proposed under second phase of the initiative.

Somesh Kumar also complimented HRDCL officials for completing many missing link road projects, which has eased traffic considerably in several areas of Hyderabad. The preparation of Road Development Plans is in progress and will be completed by next two years.

Senior officials including Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD and other heads of various departments were present.

