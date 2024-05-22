More hot days despite rain forecast

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 11:45 PM

Hyderabad: While parts of Hyderabad and other regions in Telangana grappled with rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a five-day yellow alert with a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in multiple districts, including Hyderabad.

Despite the forecast of thundershowers, maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 38 and 40 degrees C till the monthend.

Scattered intense storms, lightning and highspeed winds are expected in the coming days in a few districts of the State. The IMD-Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds warning for Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem and Khammam on Thursday.

On Friday, a similar thunderstorm forecast has been issued for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Malkajgiri, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem and Khammam. Kamareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool are expected to witness similar weather conditions on Saturday.

While rainfall is anticipated across the State until the end of the month, temperatures in Telangana are forecasted to soar between 42 and 44 degrees C.

Last week, a massive downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms, lashed Hyderabad, causing widespread flooding and disruption across various neighbourhoods.

Most of the city’s districts reported rainfall surpassing 30 mm.

Monsoon after June first week

The IMD-Hyderabad officials on Wednesday said relief from heatwave-like conditions is expected after the first week of June when the South West Monsoon will set in.

“Relief is expected after the first week of June as summer conditions are likely to gradually subside with the onset of regular rainfall,” senior IMD officials said.