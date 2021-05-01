More land grab allegations crop up against Eatala

Accused of occupying 1,000 crore worth lands, including that of endowments; huge godowns came up in encroached lands

Hyderabad: Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who is accused of forcibly acquiring assigned lands to set up a hatchery, got embroiled in yet another controversy as allegations over grabbing other lands, including that of endowments, all worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore cropped up on Saturday.

Huge godowns were constructed in the alleged encroached lands in Devarayamjal near Rajiv Rahadari in Shamirpet mandal. In all, 30.61 acres of endowments land in two survey numbers 56 and 57/D in the village are in the name of former Minister’s wife Jamuna, it is learnt.

As the registration of endowments land is not permissible, Rajender is learnt to have used his influence and allegedly created documents in such a manner that the land was purchased through notaries. On coming to know about the construction of godowns without permission, local Panchayat Raj officials were reported to have inspected the area and decided to demolish them. However, Rajender and his benamis allegedly exerted pressure on the officials and forced them to leave the premises.

Rajender and his alleged benamis, it is learnt, asked officials to impose only a nominal fine and reportedly threatened them with dire consequences if they demolished the godowns. This was one of the reasons for officials from the Panchayat Raj Department and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to refrain from taking any action.

It is learnt that the former Health Minister used several persons as his benamis to protect his properties. He constructed 115 huge godowns in the endowments land in Devarayamjal illegally for using them for commercial purposes.

Some godowns were constructed in 2016 without taking any permission from the HMDA. Even today, no one would dare to visit these godowns and there is no clue what is stored them. Locals say more details would emerge if officials question the benamis on whose names the lands were registered.

There are also allegations against Rajender that he grabbed land at Pudur and constructed a house near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) without permission. Lands near full tank level were also allegedly under his radar.

Jamuna Hatcheries rubbish allegations

Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited owned by the family of former Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday denied the allegations of land encroachment. Stating that as a corporate entity, the company said it is legally bound by the law of the land which it is committed to following in its true spirit.

In a letter to Medak District Collector A Harish, the management said false news is being spread about the company. It said the lands were legally purchased from owners, and the company is ready to furnish any information and cooperate with investigating officers.

The company maintained that through six registered documents between 2018 and 2020, it purchased 18 acres 35 guntas land in survey number 130 and another 15 acres 14 guntas in survey no 81. Of the total land, the company said, about 15 acres 35 guntas under survey no 130, along with 9 acres 18 guntas under survey no 81, was surrendered under the Land Ceiling Act in 2006. The remaining land was recorded in the name of one KS Rama Rao by the Medak Joint Collector in 2017 based on which the land was purchased by the company through registered sale deeds.

“Having purchased the lands, we have built 12 breeder laying farm sheds in addition to two brooding farm sheds with utmost biosecurity standards in survey numbers 55, 124, 126, 127, 128, 129 and 130 of Achampet. We are also in the final stages of erecting a poultry feed plant in survey number 111 of Hakimpet village by obtaining loans from Canara Bank,” the company clarified.

Congress welcomes enquiry

Welcoming the State government’s move to order an enquiry into the allegations against Health Minister Eatala Rajender, the Congress demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao initiate similar action against other Ministers who faced land grab charges.

CLP leader M Bhatti Vikramarka told the media that there were similar complaints against other Ministers too and that Eatala Rajender is being made a scapegoat to cover up the government’s failure to contain the spread of coronavirus. He alleged that the inquiry into the drug mafia did not see the light of the day.

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said there were many complaints against Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar but no action was taken against him. AICC general secretary A Sampath also addressed the online press meet and demanded the government to take stern action against land grabbers in the State, irrespective of their positions.

