Kaushik Reddy’s victory against a 7-time MLA and ex-minister

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:23 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Photo: X

Karimnagar: MLC and BRS Huzurabad candidate, Padi Kaushik Reddy is basking in the light of his victory over senior BJP leader and former minister Eatala Rajender. A seven-time MLA, Rajender lost a poll battle for the first time in his political career.

Rajender, who entered electoral politics by winning as MLA for the first time from the then Kamalapur constituency in 2004, continued his winning spree in 2008 (by-poll), 2009, 2010 (by-poll), 2014, 2018 and 2021 (by-election) from Huzurabad. However, he lost to Kaushik Reddy by 16,873 votes. Congress candidate and a political debutant, Vodithela Pranav secured 53,164 votes.

Though various reasons helped him, many are attributing Kaushik Reddy’s victory to his wife Shalini Reddy’s campaign. Party sources said Shalini Reddy’s appeal to help her husband resonated with many women, especially since there were female voters in the constituency. Out of 2,44,514 voters, female voters were 1,24,833 in number while male voters were 1,19,676.

Kaushik Reddy’s controversial statement a few hours before the conclusion of the election campaign that he along with his family members would die by suicide if he was not elected, also played a part, some said. Though a case was registered against him with Kamalapur police station for making statements violating the model code, it helped him, party sources said, adding that this was actually Etala Rajender’s strategy.

During the 2021 by-election, Rajender had made a statement that it was up to the people whether they would ‘kill him or let him live’. While his request was in a mild manner, Kaushik Reddy’s appeal was slightly more shocking but still worked, they said.

On the other hand, senior BJP cadre, who made all out efforts for the victory of Rajender in the 2021 by-poll, are said to have not extended wholehearted support to him this time. Except leaders and activists who joined the BJP along with Rajender, a majority of the cadre in the constituency were followers of BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar. And this section, it is said, believed that it was because of Rajender that Sanjay Kumar was ousted from the post of BJP State president.