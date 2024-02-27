More leaders in the fray for Khammam LS Congress ticket

His move has surprised the party leaders locally as he came from Hyderabad to Khammam just to declare that he was in the ticket race.

Khammam: The race for the Congress Lok Sabha ticket is getting quite tough in Khammam seat with one more entrant in the race in a surprising manner.

Congress leader Jetti Kusum Kumar, whose name was not among the ticket aspirants until recently, held a media conference at Khammam DCC office a couple days ago to announce that he was also aspiring for the Khammam Lok Sabha ticket.

He claimed that he belonged to the Kamma community and that he had worked in the party in different capacities and had the requisite eligibility to get the ticket. Kusum Kumar posted the same on his X handle and Facebook account.

He stated that he has been associated with the party and Khammam for the past 38 years and the party leadership would give priority to seniority in allotting the ticket.

It is said that the party senior leader Renuka Chowdary, who also made claims for the ticket, has been made Rajya Sabha member just to ensure that Kamma community given proper political representation in the district.

It might be noted that senior leader V Hanumanth Rao, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandini, minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother Prasad Reddy and minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s son Yugandhar have also been making efforts to get the ticket.

In addition to the above, a businessman Vankayalapati Rajendra Prasad, who reportedly was supported by minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has also been aspiring to contest for Khammam Lok Sabha on Congress ticket.

Meanwhile, Nandini, who was a bit vocal in her claims for the ticket, has been touring the parliamentary segment meeting her supporters for the past several weeks.