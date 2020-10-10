More rains for Telangana as ‘low pressure’ likely to turn into ‘deep depression’

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Sunday.

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Hyderabad: With the low pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea intensifying into a well-marked low pressure area on Saturday, the associated cyclonic circulation is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal on Sunday. There is also a possibility that the system may further intensify into a deep depression thereafter.

As a result, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Sunday. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Khammam, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial , Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Warangal urban and rural Mahabubabad, Bhadrachalam , and Suryapet. The Meteorological centre at Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Telangana on Monday, and similar conditions to prevail in the State till Wednesday.

Forecast for Hyderabad includes cloudy conditions and light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some parts at times intense spells at one or two places of the city. As a result water pooling on roads and low lying areas, wet and slippery roads are expected. Restricted movement was advised and Municipal Corporation was directed to issue necessary advisory such as display of warnings.

Meanwhile the Central Water Commission in its flood report has said that heavy rains were recorded in the lower Godavari region and flood levels might raise at Dummugudem (55.82 meters), Bhadrachalam (49.59 meters) and Eturunagaram (73.22 meters) in the coming few days.

Projects under Godavari, are receiving good steady inflows on Saturday. Nizamsagar which has a Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 428.24 meters has reached its FRL, Singur with 523.6 meters of FRL has reached 426.07 meters, SRSP with an FRL of 332.54 meters reached full level. On River Krishna, Jurala project with FRL of 318.52 meters, water level reached 318.49 meters, Srisailam with an FRL of 292 meters reached 269.60 meters and Nagarjuna Sagar with 269.75 meters of FRL has reached to a level of 179.50 meters.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .