Morni banke lyricist Mellow sings a new song

The track conveys a message, which will resonate with millennial Indians,” Mellow claimed.

By | Published: 2:42 pm

Mumbai: Songer-lyricist Mellow has come up with a new song titled Dil kissko du.

Mellow shot to Bollywood fame writing the dance numbers “Morni banke” (“Badhaai Ho”), “Coca cola tu” (“Luka Chuppi”) and “Hauli hauli” (De De Pyaar De”).

For “Dil kissko du”, the young artiste has lent his vocals.

“I am really pepped up about the song because it is my first big independent music single. With ‘Dil Kissko Du’, I want to redefine desi pop music. Pop music has always been a hit among listeners in India. But we, as an industry, don’t churn out as many songs of that genre. With my upcoming song, I aim at bringing pop and hip-hop to the mainstream. The track conveys a message, which will resonate with millennial Indians,” Mellow claimed.

The music video of “Dil Kissko du” features Punjabi model-actress Aveera Singh Masson, model Amy Aela, and TV actresses Yogita Bihani and Devika Singh along with Mellow.

Mellow became a familiar face after his stint on the reality TV show, “Dil Hai Hindustani”.