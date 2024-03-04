Monday, Mar 4, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 4 March 2024, 12:56 PM
Morning News Today: Rail Roko by Farmers, Cops on Rameshwaram Cafe Blast, India Tops WTC Standings

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Modi to launch multi-crore projects in State Farmer leaders call for rail roko I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders sound poll bugle at rally in Patna Cafe blast: Cops probing various angles, says Minister IIT researchers devise marine robot Need Telugu leaders at national level: CM BRS to launch LS campaign on Mar 12 Self-defence training programme in India Book of Records India in top spot of WTC standings Rashmika in awe of Japan

