Morning News Today: Rail Roko by Farmers, Cops on Rameshwaram Cafe Blast, India Tops WTC Standings

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 12:56 PM

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Modi to launch multi-crore projects in State Farmer leaders call for rail roko I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders sound poll bugle at rally in Patna Cafe blast: Cops probing various angles, says Minister IIT researchers devise marine robot Need Telugu leaders at national level: CM BRS to launch LS campaign on Mar 12 Self-defence training programme in India Book of Records India in top spot of WTC standings Rashmika in awe of Japan