Mother kills three kids, ends life in Gadwal

The woman, Satyamma (32) was reportedly vexed with her husband, who is addicted to liquor and his constant demands for money

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: A woman threw her three children in a tank and ended her life by jumping into it in an apparent murder-suicide incident that was reported from Chetla Mallapuram village of Ketidoddi mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Tuesday. The woman, Satyamma (32) was reportedly vexed with her husband, who is addicted to liquor and his constant demands for money.

Reports said Satyamma was working as a daily wage earner and her husband used to pester her for money. He had even begun sending their 10-year-old daughter for daily work just to get some money for his drink. Vexed with his behaviour, the woman threw her three children – Nandini (10), Sivani (4) and Bujji (1) into the tank and later ended her life by jumping into the tank. Police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .