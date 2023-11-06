Today's news includes Motorcycle Explosion In Pakistan, YS Sharmila Supports Congress, And Pension Scheme In Telangana
Hyderabad: Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Motorcycle Explosion In Pakistan, YS Sharmila Supports Congress, And Pension Scheme In Telangana.
Motorcycle Explosion Kills Five In Pakistan
YS Sharmila Withdraws From Telangana Elections 2023 To Support Congress
Pension In Telangana Will Increase From Rs 1,000 To Rs 5,000 Soon