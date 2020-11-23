Moulding children for a better future, education

Speakers at the event said that today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, health care providers, inventors and our future.

Students of Grade I from Pallavi Aware International School conducted an assembly on Universal Children’s Day. The celebration is aimed to raise awareness of the welfare of children around the world.

Speakers at the event said that today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, health care providers, inventors and our future. Ensuring a safe and positive future for the world starts with educating and caring for the kids of the present, which is the goal of Universal Children’s Day.

The Assembly started with the recitation of shlokas followed by the pledge, thought to build up a day, a new word to build one’s vocabulary, followed by a talk, power point presentation, songs, dance followed by a short speech by Principal Sudeshna Mairal.

She said that children are a hope for a better world and added that it was a collective effort on the society to ensure kids are taken care of well today to ensure a bright future.

