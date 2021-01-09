Mouse Deers released into Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary

Forest Department had brought seven Mouse Deers from the Nehru Zoo in Hyderabad to Pocharam and they were kept in the enclosure for 45 days to make them get used to the environment

Medak: In an effort to reintroduce the Mouse Deers in the wild, the Forest Department has released five Mouse Deers into the Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary in Medak district on Saturday.

The Forest Department had brought seven Mouse Deers from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad to Pocharam and they were kept in the enclosure for 45 days to make them get used to the environment. Two of them were kept in the enclosure for further observation by local forest officials.

The Forest officials released them into the forest in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shoba on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials had also brought eight more Mouse Deers which were also kept in an enclosure.

The Forest Department in association with Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species (LCONES) took up the captive breeding project of Mouse Deers at the Zoo Park in 2010. Since then, they have been reintroducing the species into the wild in a phased manner across Telangana.

The Finance Minister has also inaugurated the Environmental and Education Centre built in one hectare land in the Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary at a cost of Rs 43.25 lakh. The EEC has dioramas of 16 wild animals and birds, an audio visual centre, Bio Gallery of Medicinal plants and others.

MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy, MLA Padmadevendar Reddy, Chief Conservator of Forests Medak Saravanan and others were present.

