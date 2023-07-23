MP Bose criticises minister Venu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Kakinada: Former Deputy Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday said he would quit the party if minister Venugopala Krishna is fielded for the Assembly again and contest as Independent.

Talking to media persons at Ramachandrapuram near here, he said that the party workers and cadre were not happy with the minister who indulged in browbeating.

“We are not his slaves. We have been with Jagan since the inception of YSR party. Chief Minister Jagan said he would arrange a meeting between me and Venu and I told him I don’t sit with a person who lacks character,” Bose said.