Andhra Pradesh: BJP is in TDP trap, says YV Subba Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Visakhapatnam: The Bharatiya Janata Party has fallen in the trap of the Telugu Desam Party, the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and YSR Congress Party leader YV Subba Reddy remarked here on Monday.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting in the city on Sunday evening, he said that the minister had only repeated what the TDP leaders were saying.

All the leaders on the dais at Shah’s meeting were TDP men–they had all removed the yellow scarf and replaced it with saffron one, he pointed out.

“What did the BJP do when it was with TDP between 2014 and 2019? Was not BJP part of TDP’s corruption? Why didn’t Shah speak about the Visakhapatnam steel plant?,” he asked.

At tadepalli, Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, wondered why Amit Shah did not speak on Visakhapatnam railway zone and steel plant. “Did the TDP not make personal attacks against Narendra Modi? Why, when Amit Shah visited Tirupati, did not the TDP leaders organise stone pelting against him? Were not all those on the dais at yesterday’s meeting TDP leaders,” he asked.

The minister also expressed surprise why the BJP leader did not mention the scams during the TDP regime. It was not fair to be carried away by what others said, and leave, when Jagan was providing good governance, he stated.