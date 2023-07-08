MP Nama wants Dornakal-Miryalaguda railway line alignment changed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

File photo of MP Nama Nageswara Rao holding a meeting with farmers in Khammam.

Khammam: BRS Lok Sabha party leader, MP Nama Nageswara Rao demanded that the Centre change alignment of Dornakal-Miryalaguda railway line. In a statement here on Saturday he said the new railway line would not be allowed to pass through the district under any circumstances as it harms the interests of farmers and people in the Khammam district. Many farmers have recently met the MP expressing concerns over the railway line.

The MP stated that he has already made it clear to the officials concerned many times in the past that the people in the district have no objection if the railway line, which was of no use to the people in the district, was laid outside Khammam district.

He said that the farmers and people in the district have already lost their valuable lands for national highways and other projects and now they were not ready to lose their valuable lands because of the new railway line. Nageswara Rao noted that the lands in the proposed route of the railway were very valuable, many real estate ventures and houses of the poor were located in those lands. If those lands were acquired for the new railway line it could cause serious damage to the farmers and people.

He assured that the issue of Dornakal – Miryalaguda railway line would be raised in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament. Care would be taken to see that not a single farmer under the Khammam Parliament segment would lose his land.