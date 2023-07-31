MP Parthasarathi Reddy donates Rs 1 crore for Munneru flood relief

Rajya Sabha member Dr. Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy has donated Rs 1 crore for the relief of Munneru flood affected people in and around Khammam city, district Collector VP Gautham said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

The amount has been transferred to the Collector’s official account, Gautham said and thanked the MP on behalf of the flood affected people for the financial assistance. The MP had provided a financial assistance of Rs.1 crore for flood affected people in Kothagudem district last year.

The State government paid an ex gratia of Rs.4 lakh to the family of Pendra Sathish who died in the Munneru floods a few days ago. Gautham along with Palair MLA K Upender Reddy handed over the cheque to Sathish’s wife Kudelli Shruthi.

Meanwhile, the Vaddiraju Seva Samithi and District Rice Millers Association have provided fine quality rice to Munneru flood affected families in Khammam, said a release here on Monday.