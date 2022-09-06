MP Santosh extends support for Save Desi Cow campaign

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:21 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar assured to extend all support to the Save Desi Cow campaign and stressed on the measures to encourage farmers in ensuring increase of nutrition in indigenous cow breed.

Save Desi Cow Campaigner A Divya Reddy met the MP at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday and sought his support for the campaign. During the meeting, she briefed him about the initiatives being taken to save the desi cow breeds.

Also Read Youth to help Hyderabad City Police fight fake news

Later, Santosh Kumar tweeted “India faces the risk of endangering its valuable and unique desi cow breeds because of artificial insemination of desi cows with hybrid (exotic) bull semen. While other countries are importing our desi cows and rearing huge benefits, including health”

He further tweeted “Whereas we are losing our own heritage. It will not be too long that our desi cow breeds become extinct. Appreciate Divya Reddy garu for taking initiation to save our Desi cow. Bahut Kho chuke Hum Bharateeya apne gay ko nahi khoyenge”