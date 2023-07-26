Telangana govt to recruit 1,520 Multi-Purpose Health Assistant posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: In a major step towards strengthening government healthcare facilities at the grass root level, the Telangana government on Wednesday released a notification to recruit 1,520 Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (female). The Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) will conduct the recruitment drive.

Depending on the experience, the remuneration of candidates will range from Rs, 31,040 to Rs, 92,050. The MPHA (women) candidates will be selected based on 100 points out of which 80 points consist of written test and remaining 20 points awarded for service in State government hospitals/institutions/ programs for both contract and outsourcing employees.

The online applications will be enabled (https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in) from 10.30 am, August 25 and the last date to submit applications is 5 pm, September 19.

Hailing the decision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to strengthen primary healthcare by recruiting 1520 MPHAs, the Health Minister, T Harish Rao said “Job mela in Health, Medical and Family Welfare in Telangana continues. Notification to recruit 1520 MPHA vacancies has been released. I wish good luck to all the aspirants.