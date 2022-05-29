MPTC’s husband commits suicide in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:05 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

File photo of Krishnaiah

Medak: A 52-year-old man has committed suicide by hanging himself at his farm land on the outskirts of Nagasanpally village in Papannapet Mandal. The victim Talari Krishnaiah, is husband of Nagasanpally MPTC Lakshmi.

According to SI Vijay Kumar, Krishnaiah was having a serious dispute with his wife for the last few months. Depressed over the developments, he was reportedly staying at his farm land for the past three days. He was found hanging from a tree on Sunday morning. The body was shifted to Area Hospital in Medak for postmortem.

The Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

