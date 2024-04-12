MRPS appeals community not to vote for Congress

Despite a few constituencies being reserved for the community, the Congress had not offered a single seat to the community leaders, slammed MRPS Founder Manda Krishna Madiga

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 09:32 PM

Manda Krishna Madiga

Hyderabad: The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has appealed to the madiga community not to vote for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in protest against its raw deal towards its leaders.

The Congress party has been discriminative against the Madiga community. Despite a few constituencies being reserved for the community, the Congress had not offered a single seat to the community leaders, slammed MRPS Founder Manda Krishna Madiga here on Friday.

He said the Congress would be given an opportunity till Tuesday to allot seats, failing which “Congress Go Back” campaign would be conducted across the State. Coming down heavily on the Congress for its attitude towards the community, he asked as to why Madiga leaders were not being an opportunity to fight the elections on Congress ticket.

“Congress does not offer one seat to Madiga community but offers six seats to Reddy community leaders. Is this not humiliation to Madigas,” asked Manda Krishna Madiga.

He also pointed out that despite repeated attempts, former Minister Mothukupally Narsimhulu was denied appointment by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Responding to Advisor to Government Mohd Ali Shabbir’s remarks that Revanth Reddy would continue as the Chief Minister for next 10 years, the MRPS founder said not a single Muslim leader was given berth in the State cabinet. This was even after majority of the Muslims cast their vote in favour of the Congress in the Assembly elections, he said.

“In former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s cabinet, Mohd Mahmood Ali served as Deputy Chief Minister,” Manda Krishna Madiga reminded, asking Shabbir Ali whether he was prepared to support the Congress for 10 years despite no representation from the community in the State cabinet. EOM