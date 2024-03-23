MRPS questions Revanth Reddy’s commitment

The MRPS leader wanted the Chief Minister to explain the rationale behind allotting the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha ticket to former MP Mallu Ravi and not to former MLA Sampath Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 06:29 PM

Hyderabad: Questioning Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s commitment towards the Madiga community’s welfare and development, the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) asked him not to create rift among community members and warned of dire consequences if such attempts continued in future.

“Revanth Reddy’s war against the BRS is a duplicate one and is confined to social media. But we will wage a direct war against him,” MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga said at a press meet here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister criticised BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule as a family rule. However, in the Congress, when a wife, husband and two brothers could become MLAs, how was it not family rule, he asked.

“The Madiga population (an SC community) in Nagarkurnool district was high but Sampath Kumar, a native, was denied a ticket. “Revanth Reddy cheated Sampath Kumar and favoured Mallu Ravi, a dalit and non-local, to save his Chief Minister’s post as AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also a dalit,” Krishna Madiga alleged.

Despite betraying Sampath Kumar, the Chief Minister instigated him to hold a press meet and question the MRPS’s commitment on Scheduled Castes categorisation. The Chief Minister was trying to create rift between the community members, he alleged.

Defending the MRPS move to support BJP, the MRPS founder reminded that during former Chief Minister late YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s tenure, the Congress had promised SC categorisation. Again, during 2018 Assembly elections, MRPS supported Praja Kutami, a Congress led alliance and in 2019 Lok Sabha, it campaigned in Malkajgiri constituency for Revanth Reddy’s victory, he said, reminding that in the past, the Congress had constituted Commissions on SC categorisation but failed to implement their recommendations.

Before the recent Assembly elections, Revanth Reddy had promised to take a MRPS delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raise the SC categorisation issue. But the Chief Minister failed to fulfill his promise made to the Madigas, he said.

“The 100 days Congress governance is not Praja Palana or Indiramma rajyam (rule) but it is Reddy’s governance,” he said.