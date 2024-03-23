BRS announces Padma Rao as Secunderabad LS candidate

Padma Rao's name was finalised after discussions with party functionaries and elected representatives including party legislators from all the assembly segments in the constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 06:27 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS will field senior leader T Padma Rao Goud, MLA and former Minister, from the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency. BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao announced his name as the party’s nominee for the seat on Saturday.

Padma Rao is a senior leader, who has put in much effort for the development of the constituency, a statement from the party said.