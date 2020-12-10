MS Dhoni was a complete package, says Kiran More

Speaking to another former cricketer and the current women’s national team coach WV Raman on the latter’s podcast ‘Inside Out’ More said, Rahul Dravid had already kept in 75 One-day Internationals

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:04 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Kiran More, who was the chief selector in 2004 and the man who picked up MS Dhoni for the Indian team, revealed the circumstances in which the Ranchi player was drafted into the side.

Speaking to another former cricketer and the current women’s national team coach WV Raman on the latter’s podcast ‘Inside Out’ More said, “Rahul Dravid had already kept in 75 One-day Internationals, so we were looking for a wicketkeeper-batsman who could whack the ball and we could give Rahul a respite.”

Dhoni had an impressive record for India A on their tour to Kenyaand that caught the attention of More. “There was surely something special about the way he (Dhoni) approached the game. We picked him for India A to Kenya, where he had a good tour and scored over 600 runs. We already had players like Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh but when Dhoni came, he was a complete package and took the Indian cricket by storm,” More said.