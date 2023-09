MS Swaminathan Passed Away | Father Of India’s Green Revolution

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:25 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Mankomb Sambasivan Swaminathan, a renowned agricultural scientist, often hailed as the Father of India’s Green Revolution passed away at his Chennai residence at the age of 98.

