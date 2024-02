| Msp To Punjab Farmers Here Is The Centers Proposal Farmers Protest Delhi News

MSP to Punjab Farmers: Here is the Center’s proposal | Farmers’ Protest | Delhi News

Farmers' leaders plan to discuss the proposal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 05:13 PM

Hyderabad: The Center proposed purchasing pulses, cotton, and maize at minimum support prices for five years, amid protests from Punjab farmers. The proposal involves cooperative societies purchasing pulses and corn at minimum support prices, aiming to revive cotton cultivation in Punjab. Farmers’ leaders plan to discuss the proposal.