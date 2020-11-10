Muhurat compliance made easy with Dharani

By | Published: 12:24 am

Mancherial: People are now able to buy, sell or transfer their lands on auspicious days with the help of Dharani. They are following muhurat and booking slots for lands as per dates and

time suggested by purohits. Commencing a major event or project on an auspicious day and at an auspicious time is an integral part of lives of a majority of Indians.

Many tend to look for good muhurat while performing a social function, laying foundation stone for houses or beginning a new enterprise.

Some even follow this tradition while buying vehicles and other expensive articles. Chelimala Padma, a native of Narsingapur in Hajipur mandal, told ‘Telangana Today’ that she had booked a slot for registering an acre of land on Monday, which was considered to be an auspicious day. She said she had purchased the property from a cousin six days ago and was happy that the Dharani portal allowed her to choose a day she liked the most.

Applicants queue up

Many applicants queued up in front of the offices of Mandal Revenue Officers-Cum-Joint Sub-Registrars on Monday for carrying out registrations, successions, partitions and transfers of their assets. Incidentally, the office of Luxettipet mandal MRO registered four registrations and two successions, considering the auspicious occasion.

“When I asked an applicant why he booked the slot on Monday, he said that he followed a muhurat fixed by a purohit. Generally, buying and selling are done on auspicious

days. Farmers, in particular, give paramount importance to follow the tradition. They are now able to choose dates and timings suitable to them,” Luxettipet MRO V Raj

Kumar said.

