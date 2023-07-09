Mukesh Thappa Paints Portraits And Landscapes With A Single Hair Strand | Mukesh Art Gallery

Let's here the story of the artist, who paints with just a single hair strand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Mukesh Thappa said, “I was doing work in oil painting for about 32–33 years. When you do something unique, only you get the attention of the world, and I had good command of my hand for painting, so I decided to do something unique by painting with only one hair. I didn’t think of the advantage or disadvantage of this. I just knew to finish my target, so I made a painting with one hair, and it became famous globally.”

