Mulugu to greet tourists with more amenities

Mulugu: Tourists planning to visit Laknavaram Lake, Bogatha waterfalls, Mallur Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple and other tourist sites in the district can look forward to several new amenities and facilities.

They can soon wine and dine at these places, thanks to the development of amenities in these scenic spots by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) under the ‘Integrated Development of Mulugu Laknavaram- Tadvai-Damaravai- Mallur- Bogatha Waterfalls Tribal Circuit’ in the district. The Union and the State governments together sanctioned Rs 79.87 crore to improve the facilities in these places in 2016- 17.

As part of this development scheme, wayside amenities including reception cum information desk, seating lounge rooms, snack bar, cloak room, tribal multi-product display centre, lake view decks at main island accommodating 100 persons, two jetties, water sports, two cruise boats with twin engine deck, rock garden, watch towers, chain-link fence, gazebos, drinking water fountains, new suspension bridge to Island-1, connectivity bridge between Island 2 and 3 and other works have been taken up with Rs 17.74 crore at the Kakatiya era Laknavaram Lake in Govindraopet mandal. Near Bogatha waterfalls, also known as Telangana’s Niagara, in Wazeedu mandal, Haritha restaurant with public convenience facilities on the bank of River Godavari, log huts, safety mesh near the waterfalls, cantilever view of waterfalls, gazebos, floating jetty with platform, and others at the waterfalls have been taken up with Rs 11.93 crore. Meanwhile, at Gattamma temple near Mulugu town on NH-163, which is known as the gateway to Medaram tribal shrine, the TSTDC developed wayside amenities including rooms (16), Haritha restaurant with public convenience facilities, and others with Rs 7.35 crore.

The devotees visiting the Mallur Lakshminarasimha Swamy abode located on a picturesque hillock in Mangapet mandal, can also cherish the moments they spend at the place as facilities including a restaurant, public convenience facilities, and others with Rs 7.36 crore are being developed.

Speaking to Telangana Today, TSTDC MD B Manohar Rao said they had already developed and inaugurated facilities like rooms, snack bar, bicycle track, canopy walk, tribal products and artifacts display centre, tree top tribal huts, etc., at Medaram shrine with Rs 13.43 crore for the benefit of the devotees visiting the shrine this year.

“We also developed tourist amenities centre and others at Tadwai with Rs 14.69 crore. And the facilities at Bogatha waterfall, Laknavaram Lake and Mallur temple are nearing completion and they will be thrown open to the public soon,” Manohar added.

Meanwhile, District Collector S Krishna Aditya said he had also been monitoring these development works on a regular basis to finish remaining minor works at the earliest and hoped that the footfall of the tourists would be increased by manifolds with the opening of these facilities.

