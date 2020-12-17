Mulugu: Works on linking of Ramappa, Laknavaram lakes to begin soon

State govt had accorded administrative approval for the project in August 2018 to be taken up at a cost of Rs 14.53 crore

Mulugu: Irrigation authorities are gearing up for commencing the works pertaining to linking of historical Ramappa and Laknavaram Lakes to stabilise the ayacut of 8,700 acres under the Laknavaram Lake by lifting 1.068 TMC of water from Ramappa, which is being used as the balancing reservoir under the J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme (JCR-DLIS).

As part of the works, an approach canal with a length of 2.025 km was designed for discharge of 6.160 cumecs with necessary cross masonry (CM) and cross drainage (CD) works, and a gravity canal was also designed for a length of 4.850 km with a discharge of 4.840 cumecs with necessary CM and CD works.

The State government had accorded administrative approval for the project in August 2018 to be taken up at a cost of Rs 14.53 crore. A head regulator will be constructed at Medivagu, and the canal is dug via Jangalapally, Khasindevipeta and Kannaigudem to release the water into a stream connecting to the Laknvaram Lake near Kannaigudem village, according to the officials.

While 145 acres of land is required for digging up the canals and other works, the land is yet to be acquired. The process of land acquisition was halted since the farmers are demanding Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh compensation per acre. But the revenue officials have decided the general award as Rs 2.45 lakh per acre. It was vehemently opposed by the land owners. The issue was later taken to the notice of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. Following this, officials led by Collector S Krishna Aditya had reportedly decided to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Sources said that the farmers are ready to part with the land if they are offered Rs 8.5 lakh per acre. When contacted, Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE), JCR-DLIS, N Raju said that they are ready to begin the works immediately after resolving the land acquisition issue. “We hope that the Collector will take a call on the compensation very soon,” he added.

Linking of the Ramappa and Laknavaram Lakes will ensure water in the Laknavaram Lake, a most sought-after tourist place in the State, throughout the year and the tourists can also enjoy boat rides in the lake. On the other hand, there would be no worry for the farmers as they can get water for two crops in a year.

