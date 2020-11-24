Mumbai woman held for drug peddling in Hyderabad

According to police, Prameela Mugre (29), a resident of Mumbai, plotted to transport the psychotropic drug from agency area in Visakhapatnam to Mumbai to sell it to customers

Hyderabad: A woman drug peddler who was illegally transporting marijuana from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Mumbai was caught by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team in Uppal here on Tuesday. Police seized 20 kg marijuana apart from cash from her.

According to the police, Prameela Mugre (29), a resident of Mumbai, plotted to transport the psychotropic drug from agency area in Visakhapatnam to Mumbai to sell it to customers. “She developed contacts with drug agents in the agency areas of Visakhapatnam and personally went to purchase it from peddlers. She bought for Rs 5,000 per kg and sold at Rs 10,000 to customers in Mumbai,” said an official.

The police said, last week, Prameela went to Visakhapatnam by flight from Mumbai and contacted her source in the agency areas and procured 20 kg of the drug. She packed it in a travel suitcase and took a bus and was caught at Uppal cross road. On checking the suitcase, officials found nine sachets of marijuana packed in brown paper cover.

