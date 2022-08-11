| Munawar Faruqui All Set To Perform In Hyderabad On Aug 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:31 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp show winner Munawar Faruqui is all set to perform in Hyderabad on August 20. Following his victory in Ekta Kapoor’s captive-reality show Lock Upp earlier this year, the comedian has amassed a massive fan base.

Munawar took to Instagram to announce his show titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere,’ in the city. According to the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow, the tickets are priced at Rs. 499 onwards and the venue is yet to be announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

His fandom, called ‘Munawar Ki Janta’ has expressed their excitement on social media about their favourite comedian performing live in their city.

Following an open invitation from Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao, the comedian, has announced plans to perform in Hyderabad in January. His show, however, was cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Telangana.

It is to be mentioned that stand-up comedians Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra’s shows in Bengaluru were cancelled due to threats from Hindutva organisations.