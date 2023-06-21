Municipal Administration Minister KTR visits injured in flyover accident

K.TR assured those injured in the flyover accident that all their treatment expenses would be taken care of by the State government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao assured those injured in the flyover accident at Bairamalguda junction that all their treatment expenses would be taken care of by the State government.

The Minister on Wednesday visited KIMS Hospital and met the injured and assured them of complete government support. Terming the incident as unfortunate, he highlighted said a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted by a three-member internal enquiry committee headed by Engineer-in-Chief of GHMC and by JNTU University, to ascertain the actual cause of mishap.

“If any evidence of negligence on the part of the working agency emerges, strict action would be taken,” Rama Rao said.