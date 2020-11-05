Municipal commissioners transferred in Telangana

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration department has transferred and posted a few Municipal Commissioners across the State on administrative grounds.

Accordingly, B Geeta Radhika, working as Deputy Municipal Commissioner, GHMC is posted as Joint Director at the office of the Director of Municipal Administration.

B Vamsi Krishna is posted as Deputy Municipal Commissioner, GHMC. N Shankar, Municipal Commissioner, Boduppal is transferred and posted as Deputy Municipal Commissioner, GHMC. B. Surender Reddy, Municipal Commissioner, Thumkunta is transferred and posted as Deputy Municipal Commissioner, GHMC.

In all, over a dozen Additional Municipal Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners have been transferred and posted to different places.

