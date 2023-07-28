| Munneru Overflowing On Nh 6 Travellers Asked To Take Different Route Between Hyderabad Visakhapatnam

Munneru overflowing on NH-6, travellers asked to take different route between Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 AM, Fri - 28 July 23

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh police has advised people travelling between Hyderabad and Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam to take alternate routes in view of the Munneru rivulet being in spate and overflowing on the National Highway 65 near Keesara village of Nandigama mandal in NTR district. Consequently, the movement of vehicles via Keesara village on NH 65 was not being allowed.

Authorities have asked people to take the following route: Hyderabad – Narketpally – Miryalaguda, Dachepally, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli – Guntur – Vijayawada – Eluru – Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam. If passengers need any information on the route they could contact police control room on 73289-09090.